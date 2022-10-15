UrduPoint.com

Ceremony To Mark White Cane Safety Day Held

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 07:42 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :A ceremony was held at Government Institute for Blind to mark the White Cane Safety Day here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Mian Rizwan Nazir and Divisional Officer Special Education Mian Muhammad Majid said that visually impaired people were important part of our society.

Punjab government gave special attention to these people and they have also specific quota in government jobs.

They further said that the Government Institute for the Blind would be upgraded from middle level to secondary level soon so that the blind students could continue their education.

The renovation work of the institution would also be started soon.

The visually impaired children of the institution presented tableaus, sketches and speeches at the end of the ceremony.

The white sticks and gifts were distributed among the blind students.

