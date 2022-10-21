UrduPoint.com

Ceremony To Pay Tributes To Polio Workers Held In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 08:06 PM

A ceremony in connection with the World Polio Day was held at Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences on Friday to pay tributes to the polio heroes of the province

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli was the chief guest of the event while Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center Balochistan Syed Zaid Shah, DG Health Dr. Noor Qazi, MPA Nasrullah Zairay, EPI Coordinator Dr. Akhtar Buledi, Maulana Anwar Haqqani, R. Dr. Atta-ul-Rehman, civil society representatives, scholars and journalists were also present.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli while addressing the gathering said that the time to rid the country of polio virus was near and the day was not far when Pakistan would join the polio-free countries.

"Unfortunately, poliovirus still exists in Pakistan and Afghanistan," he said adding that polio workers in the entire country, including Balochistan, had made sacrifices and their services were commendable.

With their efforts, the rate of polio cases in the country had decreased to some extent.

"However, the disease has not been completely eradicated. 20 cases have been reported in 10 months in Pakistan this year, but fortunately, no case has been reported in Balochistan for the last 18 months and we are trying hard to make Balochistan polio-free," he said.

Earlier, Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center Balochistan Syed Zahid Shah thanked all the guests for participating in the award ceremony organized on the occasion of International Day and especially thanked Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, who encouraged the frontline workers.

