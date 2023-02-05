UrduPoint.com

Ceremony, Walk Held On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Ceremony, walk held on Kashmir Solidarity Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Kutchery Chowk by the district administration.

The ceremony was attended by District Police Officer Syed Zeeshan Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Sufian Dilawar, CEO education Tariq Rathore, CEO Health Dr Ahmed Nasir, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot Faisal Shehzad and people from all walks of life.

Addressing the participants, the speakers expressed complete solidarity with people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

They said freedom was a basic right of Kashmiris of the IIOJ&K and urged the UNO to play their pivotal role to solve the Kashmir Issue.

Later, a rally was taken out which started from Kutchery Chowk and concludedat Allama Iqbal Chowk city after passing through several roads.

The participants expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

More Stories From Pakistan

