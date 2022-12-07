UrduPoint.com

Ceremony, Walk Held On National Voters Day In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Ceremony, walk held on National Voters Day in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner Faisalabad-I Basil Akram said on Wednesday that judicious use of vote could strengthen democratic norms in any country and change the destiny of a nation.

Addressing a ceremony, held to mark the National Voters Day here, he said that registration of women voters, who make almost half of Pakistan's population, was very low and they should register their votes and take part in the election process to ensure their active participation in national development.

The event was arranged under the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan with an objective to create awareness among people about importance of the vote. He said that the use of vote could bring positive change and lead the country towards prosperity and development. He said that people should use their vote with honesty and sincerity.

He said that the Election Commission uploads proposals, directions and awareness messages on its website from time to time to facilitate citizens.

District Election Commissioner Faisalabad-II Irfan Kausar said that the National Voters Day was celebrated on Dec 7 every year with an objective to create awareness among masses about importance of the vote. He said that awareness among people about importance of casting votes was imperative for which the election commission was taking measures. He said that efforts were being made for addressing the issues faced by the transgender community in society.

Deputy Director Colleges Habibur Rehman, District education Officer Malik Muhammad Sarwar, transgenders and a large number of students were present in the ceremony. Later on, an awareness walk was also held.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Lead Women Event From

Recent Stories

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

25 minutes ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

2 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

2 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

4 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

6 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.