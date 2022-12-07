Ceremony, walk held on National Voters Day in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner Faisalabad-I Basil Akram said on Wednesday that judicious use of vote could strengthen democratic norms in any country and change the destiny of a nation.

Addressing a ceremony, held to mark the National Voters Day here, he said that registration of women voters, who make almost half of Pakistan's population, was very low and they should register their votes and take part in the election process to ensure their active participation in national development.

The event was arranged under the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan with an objective to create awareness among people about importance of the vote. He said that the use of vote could bring positive change and lead the country towards prosperity and development. He said that people should use their vote with honesty and sincerity.

He said that the Election Commission uploads proposals, directions and awareness messages on its website from time to time to facilitate citizens.

District Election Commissioner Faisalabad-II Irfan Kausar said that the National Voters Day was celebrated on Dec 7 every year with an objective to create awareness among masses about importance of the vote. He said that awareness among people about importance of casting votes was imperative for which the election commission was taking measures. He said that efforts were being made for addressing the issues faced by the transgender community in society.

Deputy Director Colleges Habibur Rehman, District education Officer Malik Muhammad Sarwar, transgenders and a large number of students were present in the ceremony. Later on, an awareness walk was also held.