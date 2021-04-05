Certain areas to face power shut down due to maintenance work: Pesco

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to certain areas due to maintenance work during the current week.

According to the company's spokesman power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station April on 6, 8 and10 from 9AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hazarkhani,Yakatoot,New Chamkani feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly, localities getting power supply from 132 KV DI Khan and 66 KV Band Korai grids would face outage on April 6 from 7:30AM to 3:30 PM due to maintenance work.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Havalian Grid Station on April 06 from 9AM to 5 PM resultantly power supply would remain off for consumers of 11 KV Mir Pur, Rehana,NRTC,TIP,Industrial Havilian,POF-1,2,CAD,INF,Barigade Town.