Certain Areas To Face Power Suspension Due To Maintenance Work: Pesco

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 01:18 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various areas due to necessary maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various areas due to necessary maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesperson, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on May 21,24,28, and 31 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Botling ; Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5 feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, on May 21, 24,28, and 31 from 8 AM to 2 PM, the consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, and Shaukat Khanam feeders would also face outages.

While consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malkandher, Engineering, Regi, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, Pelosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience for one day on May 21 besides 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daudzai 1,2, Old Haryana, Takhabad, Haryana 1, New Naguman feeders.

Other feeders' consumers who would witness power suspension from 8 AM to 2 PM on May 21 include 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandoo Baba, Urmar 1,2, Hazarkhwani, Yakatooth, New Chamkani, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, Akhoon Abad, Ring Road 2, 11 KV Malam Jaba, MES, Saidu Hospital, Mengora 1,2,3,4,5, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Kabal, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Maghuzar, Senior Hospital, Gogdara, Takht Band, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders.

