UrduPoint.com

Certain Areas To Face Power Suspension Due To Maintenance Work: PESCO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Certain areas to face power suspension due to maintenance work: PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday notified that certain areas including Peshawar, Haripur and Jehangira would face power suspension due to necessary maintenance work.

According to a notification, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 2nd June from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Furthermore, it said that power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 29th May from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Hattar 1,6,7,FDL, Shadi, Syntronics feeders would face disruption.

Likewise, the power supply would remain unavailable from 132 KV Jehangira Grid Station on 30th May from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Consequently, consumers of 11 KV Manki , Jalbai, Khulshal Khan, Jehangira feeders would face trouble.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Marriage Haripur May June From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest ..

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest Fire hazard

1 hour ago
 Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadi ..

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi ..

1 hour ago
 Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

2 hours ago
 POA should be held accountable over poor performan ..

POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.