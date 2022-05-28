Certain areas to face power suspension due to maintenance work: PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday notified that certain areas including Peshawar, Haripur and Jehangira would face power suspension due to necessary maintenance work.

According to a notification, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 2nd June from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Furthermore, it said that power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 29th May from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Hattar 1,6,7,FDL, Shadi, Syntronics feeders would face disruption.

Likewise, the power supply would remain unavailable from 132 KV Jehangira Grid Station on 30th May from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Consequently, consumers of 11 KV Manki , Jalbai, Khulshal Khan, Jehangira feeders would face trouble.