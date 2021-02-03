Certain areas to witness power suspension due to maintenance work

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on Feb 4, 8 and 12 from 9AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jagra feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly,consumers of 11 KV Old Chamkani,ChughalPura,HazarKhani,NewChamkani feeders will face outages on Feb 5, 10 from 9AM to 2PM due to power suspension from132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on February 4,5,6,7,8,9 and 10 from 9.30 AM to 5 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV feeders of 132 KV Kohat Grid Station will face in inconveniences,Moreover, localities fed by 11 KV Kabal, Mangora-3,Saidu Sharif,MallamJabba,Odigram,Kanju,Qambar feeders would witness power suspension February 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and10 from 9AM to 12PM.