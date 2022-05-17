Certain areas to witness power suspension due to maintenance work: Pesco

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company will suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesperson power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on May 31,25,18 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Palosi 1,2, Scarp , Tehkal Payan, Tehkal, Islamia college, KTH, Commercial 1,2, University Town, NCR, AFP,PAF Base, Sadar Road, Mall Road, MES 2, MES Old, Warsak Road 2, CAA feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RMT Grid Station on May 31,25,18 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVSafdar Abad 2, RMT, Midia colony feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will also remain suspended from 132 KVWarsak Grid Station on May 26 ,24 and18 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVKochian 1,2, Mathara 1,2, Shagai Industrial , ShahiBala, Swat Scout, Shaheen Foundation, MES, Colony 2, MarbalChowck, Sher Bridge, New Machini, Tatara, DAM Side, feeders will experience outages.

Power supply will remain shut to May 31,24, 26 and 18 from 8AM to 2PM, to consumers of 11 KV OPF, Pakha Gulam, Wadpaga2,1,Gul Abad, Lucky Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Gulbila 1,2, Guluzai, Muhammad Zai, Jinnah College feeders due to maintenance work.

Other consumers that would face outages include 11 KVGazikot, AhsanShaheed, City 2, Qalandar Abad, Shisha, Shaheenb Shaheed on May 25, 23 and 18 from 9AM to 4PM.