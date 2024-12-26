Certain Elements Misleading Wheat Farmers Regarding Wheat Price : Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM
Punjab Agriculture Department's spokesperson has said that certain elements are misleading wheat farmers by claiming that the Punjab government will procure wheat at a rate of Rs 2,800 per maund
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Department's spokesperson has said that certain elements are misleading wheat farmers by claiming that the Punjab government will procure wheat at a rate of Rs 2,800 per maund.
According to a press release issued here on Thursday, he termed this as baseless propaganda. Reports about the release of existing wheat stocks were being distorted and wrongly linked to the price of the upcoming crop which was entirely false.
The price of Rs 2,900 per 40 kilograms had been set solely for the release of existing government wheat stocks stored in the warehouses of the food department.
This measure aimed at ensuring the availability of flour to the public at reasonable rates. However, this pricing has no connection to the rates for the upcoming wheat.
The spokesman further assured that the Punjab government would take appropriate measures during the wheat harvest next year so that farmers receive fair profits for their hard work and their rights were protected.
For further information, farmers could contact the Punjab Agricultural helpline at 0800-17000 from Monday to Saturday, between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM.
Inter-Ministerial meeting reviews plans for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day
