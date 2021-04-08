Certain tribal areas to face power outage due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (Tesco) would suspend power supply to certain tribal areas due to necessary maintenance work.

According to a schedule issued by the company on Thursday,the power supply would remain suspended from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM on April 09, 10 and 11 for due to maintenance work at 132KV GSS Ghallani.

Areas connected with 11 KV Lakkarai-I, 11 KV Lakkarai-II, 11 KV Khawazai, 11 KV Yousaf Khel, 11 KV Shati Khel, 11 KV Koz Gandhab, 11 KV Industrial and 11 KV Ghallani would be affected due to this work.

The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work.The company has asked the consumers to utilize electricity only for lighting purpose in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.