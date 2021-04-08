UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Certain Tribal Areas To Face Power Outage Due To Maintenance Work

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Certain tribal areas to face power outage due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (Tesco) would suspend power supply to certain tribal areas due to necessary maintenance work.

According to a schedule issued by the company on Thursday,the power supply would remain suspended from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM on April 09, 10 and 11 for due to maintenance work at 132KV GSS Ghallani.

Areas connected with 11 KV Lakkarai-I, 11 KV Lakkarai-II, 11 KV Khawazai, 11 KV Yousaf Khel, 11 KV Shati Khel, 11 KV Koz Gandhab, 11 KV Industrial and 11 KV Ghallani would be affected due to this work.

The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work.The company has asked the consumers to utilize electricity only for lighting purpose in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.

Related Topics

Electricity Company April From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam believes Sarfraz Ahmed can play an impo ..

23 minutes ago

US Fails to Meet Obligation Under Int'l Law to Pre ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

2 minutes ago

Beijing asks New Delhi to abide by agreements to d ..

2 minutes ago

12 dead, 993 injured in accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Finance Dept. starts automation of SNEs aiming eff ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.