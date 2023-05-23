Certificate awarding ceremony held at UoS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of China Studies and Confucius Institute hosted a certificate awarding ceremony at the University of Sargodha to celebrate accomplishment of students who successfully completed the HSK-1 and HSK-2 Chinese language courses on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor UoS Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and Director of the Pakistan Institute of China Studies Dr Fazalur Rahman, faculty members and students.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas emphasized the vital role of foreign languages learning particularly Chinese for personal, national benefit, and career development.

He highlighted the immense significance of the Chinese language due to China's development in various sectors, abundant resources and strong export capabilities.

Dr Fazalur Rahman also expressed gratitude for the students enthusiasm and emphasized the significance of learning the Chinese language.

Later, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and Director Dr Fazalur Rahman distributedcertificates among the students who completed HSK-1 and HSK-2 Chinese languagecourses.