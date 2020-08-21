Certificate course on 'Diagnosis of COVID-19' concluded

(@FahadShabbir)

Three-day online certificate course on 'Diagnosis of COVID-19: Sample Collection, RNA Extraction, PCR, and Data Interpretation' concluded successfully

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Three-day online certificate course on 'Diagnosis of COVID-19: Sample Collection, RNA Extraction, PCR, and Data Interpretation' concluded successfully.

Coordinator General, COMSTECH Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary thanked the entire organizing team and institute of virology for holding this successful event which was attended by more than 200 people from different countries and termed this event a good example of international cooperation.

He appreciated the topic selection and the module design of the course by the organizing team and stressed that the learning technical details of PCR, RNA, DNA was the most important not only for COVID-19 but also for other health related tests, because there exists so many pitfalls that may take to absolutely wrong results.

He urged the participants to always keep learning because this was the only way to deal with the future challenges and help save the humanity.

This three-day course, started on August 18, was programmed with a one-hour long lecture by an expert followed by practical session each day.

COMSTECH, Islamabad in collaboration with the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences Karachi organized the course.