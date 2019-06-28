UrduPoint.com
Certificate Distribution Ceremony Among Polio Workers Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:52 PM

District Nazim, Naseem Afridi on Friday said that it was collective responsibility to keep coming generation safe from menace of polio disease they must vaccinate their children with polio drops

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : District Nazim, Naseem Afridi on Friday said that it was collective responsibility to keep coming generation safe from menace of polio disease they must vaccinate their children with polio drops.

H e said this while addressing certificate awarding ceremony among frontline polio workers held at district hall here on Friday.

He called on all stakeholders to extend all possible support to the government's efforts to eradicate polio virus from the country.

District Nazim called on people to vaccinate children with polio drops in order to counter negative propaganda. He expressed disappointment that some anti-state elements were involved in propaganda against polio eradication programme.

He said Kohat was polio-free today due dedication and hard work of polio workers who been working in hostile environment.

Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan on the occasion said that polio workers were real heroes of the country who were vaccinating children at their doorsteps despite many challenges and threats.

Participants of the meeting paid rich tribute to polio workers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Earlier, District Nazim and Deputy Commissioner distributed certificates and cash prices among polio workers.

