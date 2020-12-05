UrduPoint.com
Certificate Distribution Ceremony Held

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:20 PM

Certificate distribution ceremony held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A certificate distribution ceremony for students who completed various training courses was held at Noor Muhammad Ansari Industrial Center GM Abad here Saturday.

The certificates were given among students that recently passed beauty parlor, dress designing and computer courses.

Divisional Director Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Farrukh Rizwan awarded the certificates while Deputy Director Muhammad Farooq Butt and others were present.

Divisional Director Farrukh Rizwan said that imparting vocational training to the youth was imperative for national development and progress.

He said that skill was a source of income generation.

He congratulated the Chairman of the welfare center for imparting training and termed it a noble cause towards serving humanity.

