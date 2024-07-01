Certificate distribution ceremony held

Collectorate of Customs Sambrial Saima Aftab presided over a certificate distribution ceremony on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Collectorate of Customs Sambrial Saima Aftab presided over a certificate distribution ceremony on Monday.

Additional Collector Shahzad Liaqat Ranjha, Chief Account Officer Amara Farooq and other staff participated in the ceremony.

Saima Aftab awarded certificates of appreciation to officers and employees who performed well during the fiscal year 2023-24.

The Collector Customs said that officers and employees had worked tirelessly to complete the given target for the financial year. "I am proud that Customs staff made it possible to achieve the set target," she added.

At the end of the ceremony, she thanked the officers and employees for their hard work and advised them to perform their duties with similar dedication in the future.