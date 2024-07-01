Open Menu

Certificate Distribution Ceremony Held

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Certificate distribution ceremony held

Collectorate of Customs Sambrial Saima Aftab presided over a certificate distribution ceremony on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Collectorate of Customs Sambrial Saima Aftab presided over a certificate distribution ceremony on Monday.

Additional Collector Shahzad Liaqat Ranjha, Chief Account Officer Amara Farooq and other staff participated in the ceremony.

Saima Aftab awarded certificates of appreciation to officers and employees who performed well during the fiscal year 2023-24.

The Collector Customs said that officers and employees had worked tirelessly to complete the given target for the financial year. "I am proud that Customs staff made it possible to achieve the set target," she added.

At the end of the ceremony, she thanked the officers and employees for their hard work and advised them to perform their duties with similar dedication in the future.

Related Topics

Sambrial

Recent Stories

PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visi ..

PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow

15 minutes ago
 Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of ..

Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of new film

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in eac ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody

31 minutes ago
 Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 forma ..

Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad

34 minutes ago
 Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three l ..

Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed

34 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Si ..

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab C ..

34 minutes ago
BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: ..

BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson

44 minutes ago
 SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development p ..

SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan

44 minutes ago
 Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes wit ..

Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..

44 minutes ago
 SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farmi ..

SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers

44 minutes ago
 Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seeke ..

Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers

44 minutes ago
 Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar developmen ..

Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan