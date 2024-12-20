Open Menu

Certificate Distribution Ceremony Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Model school of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Friday to recognize the outstanding achievements of students in various sports events.

The event was presided over by Dean of the Management Faculty, Prof Dr Ameer Hussain Shar on behalf of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr Yousuf Khushik.

In his address, Shar emphasized the vital role of sports in the overall development of students, expressing pride in their accomplishments. He encouraged the students to continue striving for excellence and contributing to the dynamic field of sports.

He acknowledged the university’s significant progress in various academic and developmental initiatives and commended the Vice Chancellor’s leadership in steering SALU toward greater success.

Certificates were awarded to students who demonstrated exceptional performance in sports, marking their hard work and dedication. The ceremony concluded on an inspiring note, celebrating the achievements of the graduates.

The event was attended by Ghazala Shaheen, Murad Pirzado, Farhan Latif, and others.

