Certificate distribution ceremony held at GCWUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A certificate distribution ceremony of City level competitions of National Idea Competition-2021 was held under the aegis of Department of Computer Science, Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

The evaluation of business ideas under this competition was held from November 22 to 29 in six sectors including human health, agriculture, E-commerce, natural resources, education and construction. The judges evaluated a total of 2098 ideas at national and international level.

The final ceremony of city level competitions in Faisalabad was held at GCWUF where chief guest Mrs Nighat Shahid, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries distributed certificates among top position holders in each category.

The top scorers of each category will now move to the next level, that is the provincial level. Overall top three position holders will be awarded prizes at the national level event to be held on December 24 in Islamabad.

The students of GCWUF who won positions included Hafsa Naeem 2nd in Education, Rabia Tariq 3rd in Education, Saira Iqbal 1st in Construction, Zara Hassan 1st in E-Commerce, Zunaira Ghulam 2nd in E-Commerce, stated a press release issued on Wednesday.

The position holders qualified in the first round at city level and they will be re-evaluated at provincial level,it was learnt.

Coordinator Faculty of Science and Technology Dr. Zill-e-Huma was guest of honour, whereas Sahar Husnain was focal person of this competition arranged by GCWUF.