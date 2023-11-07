Open Menu

Certificate Distribution Ceremony Held At GCWUS

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Certificate distribution ceremony held at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A certificate distribution ceremony for MPhil students of the Government College Women

University Sialkot (GCWUS) was held at GCWUS auditorium on Tuesday.

As many as 154 students of MS Botany, business Administration, Chemistry, Economics,

English, Islamiat, Physics, Political Science, urdu and Zoology were given credentials

in the ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi

congratulated students, Controller Examinations Malik Gulshan Aslam and team for

conducting a successful ceremony.

Dean Faculty of Administrative Sciences Professor Dr Ilyas, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences

Professor Dr Yasir Nawaz and heads of educational and administrative departments

participated in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Business Sialkot Gulshan Women Government College Women University Sialkot Government

Recent Stories

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make ..

Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make a Resounding Comeback in Pakis ..

42 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general e ..

PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general elections

1 hour ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against Australia

2 hours ago
 PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in ..

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

3 hours ago
 Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

3 hours ago
Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

3 hours ago
 Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

4 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan