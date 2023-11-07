Certificate distribution ceremony held at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A certificate distribution ceremony for MPhil students of the Government College Women

University Sialkot (GCWUS) was held at GCWUS auditorium on Tuesday.

As many as 154 students of MS Botany, business Administration, Chemistry, Economics,

English, Islamiat, Physics, Political Science, urdu and Zoology were given credentials

in the ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi

congratulated students, Controller Examinations Malik Gulshan Aslam and team for

conducting a successful ceremony.

Dean Faculty of Administrative Sciences Professor Dr Ilyas, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences

Professor Dr Yasir Nawaz and heads of educational and administrative departments

participated in the ceremony.