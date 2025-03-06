Open Menu

Certificate Distribution Ceremony Held At UoS

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Certificate distribution ceremony held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UOS) organized a special ceremony to honour the administrative

officers and staff members who played a key role in ensuring the successful execution

of the 11th Convocation 2024.

According to a press release issued by the UoS, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaisar Abbas

attended the event as the chief guest, while Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin

was the guest of honor.

A total of 156 employees were awarded certificates of appreciation for their outstanding

contributions.

The ceremony was attended by Controller Examinations UoS Dr Rehana Ilyas, senior officials,

and administrative staff.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Dr Qaisar Abbas declared the 11th Convocation as the most successful and largest in the history of the UOS, where thousands of students celebrated their academic achievements.

He congratulated the entire team for the flawless three-day event, emphasizing that this success was

the result of teamwork, dedication, and hard work.

Dr Qaisar Abbas highlighted that the progress and success of any institution depend

on strong teamwork.

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

41 minutes ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

56 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

1 hour ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

2 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

3 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan