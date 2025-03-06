Certificate Distribution Ceremony Held At UoS
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UOS) organized a special ceremony to honour the administrative
officers and staff members who played a key role in ensuring the successful execution
of the 11th Convocation 2024.
According to a press release issued by the UoS, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaisar Abbas
attended the event as the chief guest, while Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin
was the guest of honor.
A total of 156 employees were awarded certificates of appreciation for their outstanding
contributions.
The ceremony was attended by Controller Examinations UoS Dr Rehana Ilyas, senior officials,
and administrative staff.
Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Dr Qaisar Abbas declared the 11th Convocation as the most successful and largest in the history of the UOS, where thousands of students celebrated their academic achievements.
He congratulated the entire team for the flawless three-day event, emphasizing that this success was
the result of teamwork, dedication, and hard work.
Dr Qaisar Abbas highlighted that the progress and success of any institution depend
on strong teamwork.
