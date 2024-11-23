Open Menu

Certificate Distribution Ceremony Of PITP Held At Mehran University

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The certificate distribution ceremony of the first batch of the People’s Information Technology Program (PITP) launched by the Sindh government to create employment and business opportunities for the youth was held at the main auditorium of Mehran Engineering University.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Noor Ahmed Samoon, Secretary Information, Science and Technology, Government of Sindh.

In the first batch, 400 male and female students from 10 districts of Sindh were given certificates for successfully completing a two-month course, which included technology-related courses like website development, graphics designing, Python, Java, digital marketing, mobile app development and e-commerce.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Noor Ahmed Samoon said that standing on one’s own feet is a big deal, and these youth have been able to stand on their own feet.

He added that the program is ongoing across Sindh under the instructions of the Chief Minister and about 15,000 youth will be trained by May 2025. Special arrangements have been made in this program for poor students who cannot continue their education.

Mehran University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that “training the youth will bring about positive change in Sindh.” Emphasizing the importance of this program, he said that better employment opportunities are being created for the youth in the technology sector and they can earn money sitting at home.

Dr. Anil Kumar, Dr. Shahzeb Malik, and Lachman Das Sothar were also present at the event.

APP/nsm

