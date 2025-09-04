Certificates awarded to IT course graduates at Dist. Public School Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza on Thursday said that the distribution of certificates among the

first batch of students who completed IT training at District Public school Attock marks a significant achievement.

He emphasized that these students will serve as the vanguard of the institution.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony held at District Public School Attock, where 17 students who completed a three-month IT and freelancing course were awarded certificates.

He highlighted that the current progress of District Public School Attock is evidence that development is possible with dedication and vision.

He recalled that the place was barren and deserted a few years ago, but within just two years, it has been transformed with modern infrastructure, quality educational facilities, and a complete IT-based education system.

Representatives of the Pakistan Software Export board also attended the ceremony. They not only praised the achievement but also announced plans to launch more IT and short courses for the youth of Attock in the coming months.

