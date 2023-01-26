Certificates awarded to office bearers of IUB student societies

UrduPoint.com

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Directorate of Students Affairs, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a ceremony of distributing certificates to the office bearers of the student societies of the year 2022 at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob was the chief guest at the event. Renowned motivational speaker Dr. Muhammad Affan Qaiser gave a special lecture to the students on the topic of highlighting their leadership skills and preparing a plan for the future.

Dr. Azhar Hussain, representing the Directorate of Student Affairs, said that on the special instructions of the Vice-Chancellor, student societies were established in the university in order to highlight leadership among students and to play a useful role in society by becoming active professionals.

The establishment of these student societies started in the year 2019. At present 29 student societies are functioning where students organize various activities based on their themes and full support and guidance is provided by the Directorate of Students.

Dr. Azhar Hussain thanked Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for special support and patronage in the establishment of student societies and their activities. At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed among the officials in the presence of the respective advisors of the student societies.

