Certificates Awarded To Participants Of Digital Skills Course

Certificates awarded to participants of Digital Skills Course

A three-day Digital Skills Course for journalists was successfully conducted in collaboration with Multan Press Club and Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A three-day Digital Skills Course for journalists was successfully conducted in collaboration with Multan Press Club and Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML).

The course focused on enhancing journalists' proficiency in modern digital skills, cybersecurity, fact-checking, and online earning. The training concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony.

Addressing the participants, President PMML South Punjab, Hafiz Imran Liaqat Bhatti, stated that the party’s manifesto is rooted in the politics of service. He emphasized that PMML aims to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state aligned with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision through practical initiatives. He also shared plans to establish IT centers across South Punjab to equip students, youth, women, and professionals from various fields with digital skills, enabling them to earn a dignified livelihood and contribute to Pakistan's brighter future.

President of Multan Press Club, Shakeel Anjum, highlighted that the Primary objective of the course was to align journalists with the evolving demands of the modern era and enhance their professional standards.

He described the training as a significant step towards strengthening their professional capabilities.

General Secretary PMML, Hafiz Abu-ul-Hassan, reaffirmed the party's commitment to promoting education and training, announcing the upcoming launch of a Digital school of Journalism in Multan.

General Secretary of Multan Press Club, Nisar Awan, and Joint Secretary, Sharif Joiya, lauded the initiative, calling it a timely and much-needed endeavor. They appreciated the organizers for their efforts in empowering journalists.

Deputy Information Secretary PMML South Punjab, Ahmed Ajmal, stressed the importance of effectively utilizing modern digital tools, asserting that such courses offer journalists global-level growth opportunities.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants, who praised the quality of the course and training material. They expressed a keen interest in attending similar programs in the future.

Prominent figures, including Hafiz Imran Liaqat Bhatti, Shakeel Anjum, Hafiz Abu-ul-Hassan, Nisar Awan, Khalid Chaudhry, Sharif Joiya, and Ahmed Ajmal, distributed certificates among the attendees.

