Certificates Distributed Among Agri Research Internees

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Research Information Unit (ARIU) Faisalabad on Tuesday distributed certificates among internees of agriculture research programme.

Speaking at certificate distribution ceremony, Director ARIU Dr Asif Ali said the students after completing their research programme attached with Agriculture (Extension) Department for completing a two-month internship as it was necessary for obtaining certificate of their programme.

He said that during internship period, the UAF students visited various villages and held practical meetings with farmers to know about their problems and apprise them about use and benefits of the latest technology.

He said the students also completed their two-month internship successfullyand now they were ready to perform duty in the field for the help and guidance of farmers and growers.

Later, Dr Asif Ali and Prof Dr Ejaz Ashraf distributed internship certificates among the students.

