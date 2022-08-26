UrduPoint.com

Certificates Distributed Among AIOU Summer Workshop Participants

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Certificates distributed among AIOU summer workshop participants

Certificates were distributed among the participants of a seven-day summer workshop organised by the Department of Computer Science (DCS), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Certificates were distributed among the participants of a seven-day summer workshop organised by the Department of Computer Science (DCS), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

According to AIOU press release, the training workshop aimed to familiarize the participants, including teachers and students, with the rapidly changing technology. The free of charge training in computer coding covered basic office automation and programming.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony held on Friday, AIOU Registrar Raja Umar Younis said, "The importance of computer and information technology is increasing day by day and it is the need of the hour to acquaint the participants with the latest technology.

" He thanked Vice Chancellor of AIOU Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum for paying special attention to capacity development and skill enhancement of the university's employees, faculty members, and students.

The registrar directed the department officials to continue conducting such training workshops, and said that the university would continue to support such endeavours.

Shields were also presented to the resource persons of the workshop, including Dr Moeezuddin Ahmed, Dr Muhammad Babar, Dr Aftab Khan, Muhammad Qasim Khan, Basit Ismail, Ms Ghazala, Asifa Habibi, Furqan Ahmed Ghori, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Shahbaz Anjum, Tahir Javed Awan.

Related Topics

Technology Allama Iqbal Open University

Recent Stories

Police arrest 8 drug peddlers; recover over 3 kg c ..

Police arrest 8 drug peddlers; recover over 3 kg charas

2 minutes ago
 US Sen. Blackburn on Visit to Taiwan Reiterates Su ..

US Sen. Blackburn on Visit to Taiwan Reiterates Support for Island

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests five for possessing illegal weapons ..

Police arrests five for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy inducts 2nd multi-role frigate PNS T ..

Pakistan Navy inducts 2nd multi-role frigate PNS Taimur

2 minutes ago
 EU Issues Erasmus Scholarships to 66 Russian Stude ..

EU Issues Erasmus Scholarships to 66 Russian Students for 2022-2023 Academic Yea ..

9 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 continues operation in flood affected ..

Rescue 1122 continues operation in flood affected areas during night

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.