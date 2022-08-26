Certificates distributed among AIOU summer workshop participants

Certificates were distributed among the participants of a seven-day summer workshop organised by the Department of Computer Science (DCS), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Certificates were distributed among the participants of a seven-day summer workshop organised by the Department of Computer Science (DCS), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

According to AIOU press release, the training workshop aimed to familiarize the participants, including teachers and students, with the rapidly changing technology. The free of charge training in computer coding covered basic office automation and programming.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony held on Friday, AIOU Registrar Raja Umar Younis said, "The importance of computer and information technology is increasing day by day and it is the need of the hour to acquaint the participants with the latest technology.

" He thanked Vice Chancellor of AIOU Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum for paying special attention to capacity development and skill enhancement of the university's employees, faculty members, and students.

The registrar directed the department officials to continue conducting such training workshops, and said that the university would continue to support such endeavours.

Shields were also presented to the resource persons of the workshop, including Dr Moeezuddin Ahmed, Dr Muhammad Babar, Dr Aftab Khan, Muhammad Qasim Khan, Basit Ismail, Ms Ghazala, Asifa Habibi, Furqan Ahmed Ghori, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Shahbaz Anjum, Tahir Javed Awan.