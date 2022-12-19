Certificates distributed among employees for successful admission campaign at IUB

Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, on Monday, appreciated the efforts of the employees of the Directorate of Information Technology for their support in the MPhil/MS and PhD admission campaign.

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur also distributed certificates of appreciation among these employees.

He appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Advanced Studies & Research and distributed certificates of appreciation among the employees.

In the last three and a half years, the Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research board has provided admissions to 9553 scholars at MPhil/MS level and 1347 scholars at the PhD level.

Whereas in the recent fall semester, the Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research Board provided admissions to 2976 and 235 scholars at MPhil/MS and Ph.D. levels respectively, which is a record.

Professor Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director of Advanced Studies and Research Board said that from July 2019 to December 2022, his team obtained 61 NOCs from the Higher education Commission for approval of MPhil/MS and PhD programs.

On the occasion, Dr Athar Mahboob has emphasized on the use of online and automation services of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for the quality and best management of admissions.

The VC has directed that the Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research should introduce a policy regarding the submission of MPhil/PhD thesis through an online portal and regulate payment procedures for foreign (expert) assessors.