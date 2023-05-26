Certificates distributed among Livestock officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Certificates were distributed among officers who participated in ultrasonography and pet animal care training under the aegis of the Livestock Department, here on Friday.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali, along with Additional Director Muhammad Qaisar Khaliq, gave away certificates to senior veterinary officers.

The director told the ceremony that the objective of the training was to provide the facility of ultrasonography to people keen on pet animals. He said that trained officers would perform at pet care hospital, Liaquat Road and six senior veterinary officers would train other officers in tehsils and districts as master trainers.