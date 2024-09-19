Certificates Distributed Among Participants
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A certificate distribution ceremony to mark the completion of a specialized hands-on training
programme on “The Practices and Procedures of Recordings in a Mini-Studio" held by the
Media Cell of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF)
on Thursday.
The training focused on developing an understanding of media ethics, technical aspects of video editing, control room dynamics, and tips and techniques of documentary making.
The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli, with Senior Producer Radio Pakistan, Imran Hassan, and Bureau Chief, Pakistan Television news, Hafiz Muhammad Ali Abid, as guests of honor.
In her address, Vice Chancellor Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli emphasized the importance of practical training to enhance students' capabilities and enable them to perform effectively in the professional world.
The ceremony was also attended by Prof Dr Saima Akram, Coordinator of Science and Technology, Dr Rukhsana Bibi, Coordinator of Humanities and Languages, and Dr Sadaf Naqvi, Head of the urdu Department.
Later, certificates were distributed among participants.
