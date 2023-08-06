Open Menu

Certificates Distributed Among Successful Women Bike Riders

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Certificates distributed among successful women bike riders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani distributed certificates on the completion of the first training batch of Women on Wheels (WOW) in ceremony held here on Sunday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan was also present on the occasion. The women obtained training in motorcycle driving from the City Traffic Police's driving school.

In the first batch, six women have successfully completed the motorcycle driving course.

It is good to see two lady constables among the women who got training of motorcycle driving, the CPO.

He informed that Traffic Police constable late Ghulam Asghar's school was providing guidance to the aspiring women motorcyclists, ensuring they learn the basics of bike riding and traffic laws.

The objective of Women on Wheels (WOW) is to empower the women and build their confidence, he added.

He believed that women were playing crucial role in societal development, and the motorcycle driving training was another step in promoting their participation in all fields.

Beside learning motorcycle driving, women can seek guidance from the Traffic Police's driving school or helpline.

He remarked that women are excelling in every domain and motorcycle driving training was a great initiative to further empower them.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Rawalpindi Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

26 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

1 hour ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

17 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

17 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan