ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan lauded the professional dedication of the police officers who were injured, senior journalist from state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Nisar Ali Khan and the citizens who faced the violent mob during the PTI protest.

The DPO issued orders to provide full medical facilities to all the police officers including DSP Hazro Jahangir Joyia who was injured in protest, while thanked the citizens including Nisar Ali Khan who helped out the police in critical situation.

On this occasion, the DPO paid rich tributes to all the police officers and citizens who have played their role in protecting the lives and property of the public in law and order situation and providing treatment to all the injured police officers.

It should be remembered that on the occasion of the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, PTI workers blocked the Peshawar Rawalpindi GT Road from both sides at Hattian in Tehsil Hazro as protest. The angry mob attacked the police with stones and sticks, as result 10 police officers including DSP Hazro Jahangir Joiya and journalist Nisar Ali were seriously injured by stone pelting.