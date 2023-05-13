UrduPoint.com

Certificates Distributed Among Those Who Performed Excellent Duties During PTI's Protests

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Certificates distributed among those who performed excellent duties during PTI's protests

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan lauded the professional dedication of the police officers who were injured, senior journalist from state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Nisar Ali Khan and the citizens who faced the violent mob during the PTI protest.

The DPO issued orders to provide full medical facilities to all the police officers including DSP Hazro Jahangir Joyia who was injured in protest, while thanked the citizens including Nisar Ali Khan who helped out the police in critical situation.

On this occasion, the DPO paid rich tributes to all the police officers and citizens who have played their role in protecting the lives and property of the public in law and order situation and providing treatment to all the injured police officers.

It should be remembered that on the occasion of the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, PTI workers blocked the Peshawar Rawalpindi GT Road from both sides at Hattian in Tehsil Hazro as protest. The angry mob attacked the police with stones and sticks, as result 10 police officers including DSP Hazro Jahangir Joiya and journalist Nisar Ali were seriously injured by stone pelting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Police Law And Order Road Rawalpindi Attock Hazro All From

Recent Stories

Longchamp Racecourse to host first leg of 30th edi ..

Longchamp Racecourse to host first leg of 30th edition of UAE President’s Cup ..

5 minutes ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale t ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale to transport products from Soha ..

3 hours ago
 Students learn to create and nurture their own ind ..

Students learn to create and nurture their own indoor garden at Sharjah Children ..

3 hours ago
 Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion for clean energy in young min ..

3 hours ago
 Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.