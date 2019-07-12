Certificates distributed among trainee rescuers

(@FahadShabbir)

The Vocational Training Institute Friday distributed training certificates among students after completion of the rescue training

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Vocational Training Institute Friday distributed training certificates among students after completion of the rescue training.

A ceremony was held at the vocational institute, led by district emergency officer Dr Kaleemullah.

On the occasion, District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah said the Rescue-1122 was providing emergency services through a toll free number.

He said the Rescue 1122 was serving masses with its slogan Rescuers ready to serve the troubled people in day and night, earthquake, storm, fire, accident or other mishap' and they had saved lives by shifting people to hospitals in emergency by responding timely.