Certificates distribution ceremony at UoS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha (UoS) Professor Dr Qaisar Abbas distributed certificates among staffers participated in a special training programme under the supervision of the Directorate of IT here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by UoS, the training was aimed to provide computer skills and solve basic technical issues related to internet.

In this regard,a ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor's office while Registrar Waqar Ahmed, Director Administration Dr Rehana Aliyas and Director IT Professor Dr Muhammad Aliyas werealso present.

More than 70 staff members participated in the training workshop.