Certificates Distribution Ceremony Held At BPPRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BPPRA) on Monday held a certificate distribution ceremony for individuals involved in public procurement management across various departments in the province.

The Training of Trainers (ToT) diploma programme was initiated at BPPRA with the assistance of GPP Balochistan and BPPRA's capacity-building section.

Representatives from various Balochistan universities participated in this training, nominating their respective officers.

The Public Procurement Management Course holds great significance. It aims to introduce a new series of courses at the university level in Balochistan, allowing the youth of the region to study procurement and related subjects that offer promising career opportunities in the future.

The collaborative efforts of GPP Balochistan, BPPRA, and the universities are expected to enhance the capacity and knowledge of individuals involved in public procurement management, ultimately benefiting the development and progress of Balochistan.

The distinguished guests including Rashid Razaq Baloch, the head of the Governance Policy Project, Abid Qureshi, MD of BPPRA, Chairman of Balochistan Regulatory Authority Noor ul Haq Baloch, Secretary of food Mujeeb ur Rehman, Secretary Farooq Marri, and the Vice-Chancellor of Turbat university were present on the occasion.

The guests shared their thoughts and insights on the significance of such courses in shaping the future of Balochistan.

MD BPPRA, Abid Saleem Qureshi, expressed his gratitude to the GPP coordinator, Rashid Razaq Baloch, for his unwavering support of the Training of Trainers (ToT) programme.

