Certificates for PSL vigilance teams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting of special vigilance teams, which performed duties during the recent PSL-7, was held under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed Dev at Capital City Police Headquarters, here on Thursday.

The CCPO commended the vigilance teams over their excellent performance during the PSL and announced certificates of appreciation and cash awards for them.

He directed the DIGs concerned to award commendation certificates (CC-ll) and cash awards for the teams.

SSP Admin Atif Nazir said that the vigilance team continued their routine office work as well, along with surveillance duties.

SSP Discipline Ijaz Rashid, SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chauhan, DSP Intelligence Rehan Jamal, DSP Admin Khalid Saeed, officers in-charges and members of the vigilance teams attended the meeting.