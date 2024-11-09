Certificates given to students over completion of internship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The 8th batch of the Punjab Police Student Internship Programme has been completed, with the closing ceremony held at the Central Police Office.

Vice-Chancellor of Lahore Garrison University Major General (retd) Muhammad Khalil Dar, faculty members Dr. Kausar Parveen, and Muhammad Shehroze Malik attended the event.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan distributed certificates to the students who completed the internship. In the 8th batch of Punjab Police, 34 students from the BS Digital Forensics and Cyber Security program of Lahore Garrison University completed their internship. The students participating in the internship were attached to various field formations in groups for a duration of 5 weeks, where they were informed about practical policing matters in IT, CTD, Special Branch, Safe City Authority, and Investigation Branch.

Students were given insights into field policing, crime prevention, and public service delivery projects. The students who completed the internship presented their observations and provided various suggestions in presentations.

In his address, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan said in line with the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police is promoting effective coordination with the youth through its youth engagement program.