Certificates Given To Students Over Completion Of Internship
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The 8th batch of the Punjab Police Student Internship Programme has been completed, with the closing ceremony held at the Central Police Office.
Vice-Chancellor of Lahore Garrison University Major General (retd) Muhammad Khalil Dar, faculty members Dr. Kausar Parveen, and Muhammad Shehroze Malik attended the event.
Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan distributed certificates to the students who completed the internship. In the 8th batch of Punjab Police, 34 students from the BS Digital Forensics and Cyber Security program of Lahore Garrison University completed their internship. The students participating in the internship were attached to various field formations in groups for a duration of 5 weeks, where they were informed about practical policing matters in IT, CTD, Special Branch, Safe City Authority, and Investigation Branch.
Students were given insights into field policing, crime prevention, and public service delivery projects. The students who completed the internship presented their observations and provided various suggestions in presentations.
In his address, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan said in line with the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police is promoting effective coordination with the youth through its youth engagement program.
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme2 minutes ago
-
Electric buses in five major cities soon2 minutes ago
-
Mega crackdown leads to reduction in smog: DC12 minutes ago
-
43 cases registered, 11 arrests made in smog crackdown12 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM lists science, technology as pillars of progress12 minutes ago
-
2,880 farmers registered for livestock cards12 minutes ago
-
Meena Baloch terms Quetta blast cowardly attempt to instill fear in country12 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab releases Rs. 2m for cops' medical expenses22 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi condemns Quetta suicide blast22 minutes ago
-
Lahore, other cities engulfed by smog22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Quetta to attend funeral prayers of blast martyrs22 minutes ago
-
Spurious gram powder factory unearthed32 minutes ago