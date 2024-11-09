Open Menu

Certificates Given To Students Over Completion Of Internship

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Certificates given to students over completion of internship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The 8th batch of the Punjab Police Student Internship Programme has been completed, with the closing ceremony held at the Central Police Office.

Vice-Chancellor of Lahore Garrison University Major General (retd) Muhammad Khalil Dar, faculty members Dr. Kausar Parveen, and Muhammad Shehroze Malik attended the event.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan distributed certificates to the students who completed the internship. In the 8th batch of Punjab Police, 34 students from the BS Digital Forensics and Cyber Security program of Lahore Garrison University completed their internship. The students participating in the internship were attached to various field formations in groups for a duration of 5 weeks, where they were informed about practical policing matters in IT, CTD, Special Branch, Safe City Authority, and Investigation Branch.

Students were given insights into field policing, crime prevention, and public service delivery projects. The students who completed the internship presented their observations and provided various suggestions in presentations.

In his address, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan said in line with the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police is promoting effective coordination with the youth through its youth engagement program.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Student Event From

Recent Stories

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

3 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

6 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

6 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

8 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

11 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 day ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 day ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan