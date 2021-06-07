Certificates given to teachers, staff on completing safety, health training

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A ceremony was organized by the Office of Safety and Occupational Health (OSAH) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to distribute certificates to teachers and administrative staff on completion of the Safety and Health Training Program.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob distributed the certificates.

The Office of Safety and Occupational Health has recently been established at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The purpose of this office is to provide a safe office environment, health and related awareness and training.

This office provided important services related to safety arrangements during the Covid-19 crisis.

During the events and meetings, the department's personnel are committed to enforcing safety principles, especially Corona SOP's by providing masks, hand sanitisers and ensuring social distance.

The department conducts special training programs on fire and earthquake and other natural disasters for safety and first aid training. The University OSAH department is working in collaboration with Rescue 1122, District Police and Bahawal Victoria Hospital.