Certificates holders must open their saving accounts till Aug 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Central Directorate of National Savings have advised holders of regular income certificates, behbood savings certificates and pensioners benefit accounts to get their saving accounts opened till August 31, 2022 for getting interest/ profit of their certificates.

According to Regional Director National Savings Faisalabad Shehzad, earlier the regular income certificates, behbood savings certificates and pensioner's benefit account holders were paid their interest/profit through a coupon, but now the government had changed the rule and directed the certificate holders to get profit in their accounts only.