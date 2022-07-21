UrduPoint.com

Certificates Holders Must Open Their Saving Accounts Till Aug 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Certificates holders must open their saving accounts till Aug 31

Central Directorate of National Savings have advised holders of regular income certificates, behbood savings certificates and pensioners benefit accounts to get their saving accounts opened till August 31, 2022 for getting interest/ profit of their certificates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Central Directorate of National Savings have advised holders of regular income certificates, behbood savings certificates and pensioners benefit accounts to get their saving accounts opened till August 31, 2022 for getting interest/ profit of their certificates.

According to Regional Director National Savings Faisalabad Shehzad, earlier the regular income certificates, behbood savings certificates and pensioner's benefit account holders were paid their interest/profit through a coupon, but now the government had changed the rule and directed the certificate holders to get profit in their accounts only.

Related Topics

Faisalabad August Government

Recent Stories

400-kg spurious milk discarded

400-kg spurious milk discarded

58 seconds ago
 Active Corona cases in KP surge to 438

Active Corona cases in KP surge to 438

59 seconds ago
 Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers held; police recov ..

Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers held; police recover over 3.5 kg charras

1 minute ago
 10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Dutch commune 'returns land to the people'

Dutch commune 'returns land to the people'

5 minutes ago
 Seminar held to mark World Population Day

Seminar held to mark World Population Day

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.