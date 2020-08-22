UrduPoint.com
Certificates Of Excellence Performance Award Ceremony Held

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 11:52 AM

Assistant Commissioner Hassan Abdal Adnan Anjum Raja arranged certificates of excellence performance award ceremony in the honour of the media person at his office

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Hassan Abdal Adnan Anjum Raja arranged certificates of excellence performance award ceremony in the honour of the media person at his office.

On this occasion Shahzad Naqvi Chairman Press Club Hassan Abdal, Muhammad Jhangeer President Press Club HasanAbdal, Shakier Zaman General Secretary Press Club Hassan Abdal, local media representatives, Assistant Commissioners office staff, Chief Executive Officer Sajid Khan and social organisations heads were present in the ceremony.

On this occasion Assistant Commissioner said media is very important for promotion of govt policies and public awareness. My top priority is a beautiful and clean Hassan Abdal as per international level.

Very soon we will establish a food street, fully lighted greenbelt at main Grand Trunk road of Hassan Abdal.

He also said that a Khidmat Markaz at TMA office Hassan Abdal will also be established within days which will facilitate the local people in various matters like birth certificate, marriage and divorce certificate, maps approval and other relevant matters.

Chairman press club Hassan Abdal Shehzadi Naqvi appreciated the efforts of Adnan Anjum Raja and recognized his respect to media persons.

He ensured full cooperation with the administration for positive steps in favour of peoples and city of Hassan Abdal.

