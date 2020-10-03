Certificates, prizes distributed among police cops

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Sohail Chaudhry distributed commendation certificates and prizes among police officials and officers in recognition of their excellent performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Sohail Chaudhry distributed commendation certificates and prizes among police officials and officers in recognition of their excellent performance.

During a formal ceremony, the CPO gave away commendation certificates and cash prize of Rs 5,000 each among Sub-Inspector Basir Nazir, lady Sub-Inspector Gulnaz Khalid, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif, Head Constable Muhammad Azeem Anwar, constables Muhammad Azam Farooq, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Sufiyan, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Faisal, Ghulam Abbas, Rizwan Ali, Salman Younus, Naqash Javaid and Zohaib.

Similarly, the CPO also distributed certificates and cash prize of Rs 2,000 each among lady constable Yasmeen and lady constable Nargas whereas Assistant Sub-Inspector Raja Tanveer Ahmad, constables Muhammad Yameen, Muhammad Waqas and lady constable Saima Sattar were awarded certificates and cash prize of Rs 1000 each.