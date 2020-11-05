UrduPoint.com
Certificates, Stipend Given To 43 Special Persons

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Certificates, stipend given to 43 special persons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Social Welfare Department's Nasheman is taking practical steps for providing technical training to special persons and enabling them in contributing towards society. A ceremony was held at Nasheman to distribute certificates and stipends to special persons who completed technical training.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Jamali was Chief Guest. As many as 43 special persons completed training of computer software and packages, beautician, dressmaking and designing, computer operator, mobile and auto electrician and home appliances repairing.

Stipends of overall Rs 555,000 were given to the special persons.

