Cervical Cancer awareness seminar, vaccination drive announced

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A seminar on cervical cancer awareness was held at the District Council Hall Khanewal

under the auspices of the health department.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman presided over the seminar, which was attended

by CEO Health Dr Hadi Hassan, doctors, officers of various departments, health staff, and people

from different walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner announced that a vaccination campaign against cervical cancer would begin in Khanewal district from December 15. She said girls aged 9 to 14 years will be

administered the vaccine free to protect them from the disease.

Dr Salma Suleman added that a total of 213,803 girls would be vaccinated under the campaign.

She urged parents to ensure their daughters receive the vaccine and called on the health department

to maximize public awareness about the disease and its prevention.

CEO Health Dr Hadi Hassan said vaccination teams, comprising supervisors and mobilizers, will visit schools, health centers, and communities to administer the vaccine.

He appealed to parents, teachers, and community leaders to fully cooperate with health teams to ensure the success of the campaign.