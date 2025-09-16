Cervical cancer vaccination drive continues in Gujrat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The national vaccination campaign against cervical cancer is actively progressing in Gujrat district, with health teams visiting designated schools daily to administer the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to girls.

According to a spokesperson for the District Health Authority, awareness sessions are also being conducted in communities to educate parents and mothers about the importance of vaccination.

Chief Executive Officer of DHA Gujrat, Dr. Syed Atta Munim, emphasized that the campaign is crucial for ensuring a healthy future for girls and protecting them from cervical cancer. He urged parents to get their daughters vaccinated to help build a healthier society.