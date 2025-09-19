Open Menu

Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive Continues In Gujrat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Cervical cancer vaccination drive continues in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The cervical cancer vaccination campaign entered its fifth day in Gujrat with the support of the district administration and parents.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi and Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Syed Atta-ul-Munim, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher Gondal and Medical Superintendent Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kharian Dr.

Raja Zafar Mehdi organised an awareness workshop at THQ Hospital under the supervision of Deputy District Health Officer Dr Waheed Kamran.

Dr Raja Zafar Mehdi and Dr Waheed Kamran highlighted different types of cervical cancer, screening methods, treatment options, and preventive measures. They also stressed the importance of the vaccination to protect against the disease.Officials from the Health and education departments, Sheikh Mohsin Iftikhar, hospital staff, and citizens attended the session.

Recent Stories

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club ch ..

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship

3 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from ..

Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav

10 minutes ago
 OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri ..

OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

2 hours ago
 Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood vic ..

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

2 hours ago
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damag ..

Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..

2 hours ago
 ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

2 hours ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

3 hours ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

3 hours ago
 vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan