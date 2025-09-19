Cervical cancer vaccination drive continues in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The cervical cancer vaccination campaign entered its fifth day in Gujrat with the support of the district administration and parents.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi and Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Syed Atta-ul-Munim, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher Gondal and Medical Superintendent Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kharian Dr.

Raja Zafar Mehdi organised an awareness workshop at THQ Hospital under the supervision of Deputy District Health Officer Dr Waheed Kamran.

Dr Raja Zafar Mehdi and Dr Waheed Kamran highlighted different types of cervical cancer, screening methods, treatment options, and preventive measures. They also stressed the importance of the vaccination to protect against the disease.Officials from the Health and education departments, Sheikh Mohsin Iftikhar, hospital staff, and citizens attended the session.