Cervical cancer vaccine campaign gains momentum in Sargodha:AC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner(AC) Sargodha Sharin Gul on Wednesday said that Pakistan has formally initiated the cervical cancer vaccination campaign in response to rising cases across the country.

Addressing media representatives here,AC noted that while the vaccine has been in use globally since 2006, Pakistan was now scaling up its roll-out to protect women’s health.

The campaign will be concluded on September 27,2025.

Sharin Gul said that the immune system of Pakistani women differs from other regions,which makes the vaccine’s timely introduction even more critical.“The government has already procured sufficient supplies and our aim is to ensure maximum coverage before routine roll-out begins,”she added.

On the occasion,District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.Shahzad Hussain Gul briefed the media that cervical cancer affects 3 out of every 100 women,while among Pakistani women aged 16 to 18 years,the prevalence was as high as 23 percent.Experts consider it the 23rd most widespread disease in the country.

He emphasized that cervical cancer vaccination was a one time,lifelong protection and unlike other vaccines,it does not require multiple doses.

He added that globally,146 countries have already introduced the vaccine into their national immunization programs.

He mentioned that Dr.Faisal Masood from Shaukat Khanum Hospital revealed that over 5,000 patients were currently under treatment for cervical cancer at the hospital.

He confirmed that from January 2026,the vaccine will be included in Pakistan’s routine immunization schedule.

Dr.Shahzad informed the media that in Sargodha,the Health Department has so far achieved 51 percent of its target,adding that district officials requested an extension of three more days to meet the remaining goals.

He disclosed that against a daily target of 23,000 vaccinations,around 15,000 doses were currently being administered.

The District Administration urged families to cooperate with vaccination teams to help prevent a disease that continues to claim lives but can now be effectively prevented with timely immunization.

They also urged parents not to fall prey to misinformation circulating on social media

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) city circle Punjab Police Waqar Ahmed was also present.