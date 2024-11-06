CESVI donates contemporary laptops to SU’s IBA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Italian non-profit organization Cooperation, Emergency, Development SVI Pakistan (CESVI) working in Pakistan since 2005 for the uplift of underprivileged communities, has donated 10 modern laptops to the computer lab of the Institute of business Administration (IBA), University of Sindh, Jamshoro here the other day.

The laptops were handed over during a formal ceremony organized by IBA in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) at its auditorium.

The event was attended by the Director IBA Professor Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, faculty members, students and officials from CESVI.

CESVI's official formally presented the laptops to Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, who expressed appreciation for the generous support extended by the Italian non-profit organization.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Khoso highlighted the crucial role of the laptops in advancing academic research.

"These resources will significantly enhance our ability to conduct research on disaster management and solutions, ultimately benefiting communities in Sindh and beyond," he remarked.

He further stated that the collaboration with PDMA and CESVI demonstrated a shared commitment to addressing the pressing challenges posed by natural disasters in the region.

“Through these laptops, we aim to equip our students and faculty with the tools necessary to conduct in-depth research and develop strategies to mitigate disaster impacts”, he said.