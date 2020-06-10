UrduPoint.com
CET Of China Helps Needy People In Coronavirus Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

CET of China helps needy people in coronavirus pandemic

With the graph of COVID-19 continuing to rise in Pakistan, the project Management of the China Electric Power Equipment & Technology Co. Limited (CET) decided to support much needed, poor and underprivileged persons and families of the local community around its two major installations of Balloki and Matiari Converter Stations in Punjab and Sindh, respectively, under Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

In this respect, the CET handed over 100,00 kg of flour and 10,000 kg of best quality rice (500 bags each of 20 kg) to the district administrations of Nankana (Balloki) and Matiari separately to be distributed among needy people, according to a CET spokesman here on Tuesday.

The district administration of both the districts, appreciated this gesture of CET and extended their sincere thanks and appreciation on receipt of much needed commodities donated for the poor and needy populace of their districts.

It is worth mentioning that the CET which is the wholly owned subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) is executing a CPEC Project in Pakistan by the name of Pak Matiari-Lahore �660 KV HVDC Transmission Line Project. The project which is the first of its kind in Pakistan, with a total investment of US$1.7 billion will provide economical solution for large distance bulk power transfer with low losses and enhanced system reliability. The management of CET is committed towards completion of this project in March 2021. In this regards, maximum possible efforts are being made to follow the health and safety procedures even during ascending coronavirus situation within Pakistan.

Right now, about 4,600 Pakistani workers are employed in this project and after commissioningof its operation, it will provide electricity to 4 million families of Pakistan.

