CG COMSTECH calls on Pak High Commissioner in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, had a meeting with the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia, Ms. Amna Baloch.

The meeting was held at the Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Coordinator General COMSTECH proposed the establishment of an alliance of the Islamic universities whose founding meeting to be held in Islamabad.

The High Commissioner liked the proposal and assured her support.

The High Commission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur is the member of board of governors of the International Islamic University, Malaysia, and is also a focal point of ASIAN region.

Coordinator General also briefed the High Commissioner about the MiGHT and TUBITAK joining of COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence.

Both the dignitaries discussed the avenues of COMSTECH and ICCBS collaboration with Malaysia.

The High Commissioner and the Coordinator General agreed to structure the fellowships program for Malaysia and other ASIAN member countries and to launch this program in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.