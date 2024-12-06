Open Menu

CG COMSTECH Discusses Advancing Science, Technology And Educational Initiatives Across OIC States

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 07:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha in a highly productive meeting explored avenues of cooperation in advancing science, technology, and educational initiatives across OIC member states.

The meeting was held at the OIC General Secretariat Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said a news release received here.

The key discussions centered on COMSTECH's new initiatives, including hosting the First Extraordinary Conference of Ministers of Higher Education dedicated to supporting Palestinian students and addressing the education crisis, scheduling the 16th General Assembly of COMSTECH during May 2025 at Islamabad and launching Palestinian Fellowships at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah.

In addition to these proposals, several important initiatives were highlighted, which include, COMSTECH Expert Service, Offering expert advice and support to OIC member states.

The meeting discussed to establish Halal Products Testing and Standard Centre at the King Faisal University in Chad. 

COMSTECH-CHAD Program for promoting science, technology, and innovation in Chad, establishment of ICT Faculty at Faisal University in N'Djamena, Chad, enhancing collaboration between OIC member states and other countries through reserve linkage program were also discussed. 

The Secretary General of OIC lauded these initiatives and commended Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary for his leadership and congratulated to Prof. Dr Iqbal Choudhary for his reappointment as Coordinator General COMSTECH.

He expressed gratitude to the President and government of Pakistan for their support and trust in COMSTECH's vision for uplifting science and technology in OIC member states.

This collaboration signifies a robust commitment to addressing educational and scientific challenges while fostering development and innovation within the OIC framework.

