CG COMSTECH efforts to supervise 100 Ph.D. Dissertations in Pakistan acknowledged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The COMSTECH team has extended congratulations to the Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary for successfully supervising 100 Ph.D. Dissertations in Pakistan.

Prof. Choudhary, a globally recognized medicinal chemist and Mustafa (PBUH) prize laureate, has contributed immensely to the fields of organic and bioorganic chemistry with 1,175 research papers, 76 books, and 40 chapters in prestigious US and European publications.

According to COMSTECH, Prof. Choudhary's groundbreaking work includes securing 40 US patents, earning him widespread recognition.

Prof. Choudhary's impact is evident through 41,000 citations of his research globally, showcasing an impressive h-index

of 81.

His academic journey encompasses D.Sc., Ph.D., and Post- Doctorate Chem, qualifications.

The distinguished professor has received accolades from the governments of Pakistan, including Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. Internationally, he has been honoured with awards such as the Mustafa (peace be upon him) Prize, ECO Award, Khawarzimi Award, Chinese friendship Award, COMSTECH Award, TWAS Award, Prof. Abdus Salam Prize and fellowship of all major academies.

Prof. Choudhary's commitment to academic excellence and scientific innovation continues to inspire the next generation of researchers in Pakistan and beyond.

